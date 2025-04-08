Annaleigh Ashford and Danielle Tarento to co-produce the UK premiere of The White Chip

The White Chip will play in London this summer.

Having enjoyed a stint Off-Broadway, Sean Daniels’ autobiographical piece will receive its UK premiere.

Directed by Matt Ryan, Danielle Tarento and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will serve as co-producers for the run at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

Told with humour, honesty, and compassion, The White Chip is about living with addiction and coming alive through recovery.

Designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, and sound designer Max Pappenheim will also be on the creative team. Casting is yet to be announced.

Daniels commented: “It’s an honour to get to work with Danielle Tarento and Annaleigh Ashford to bring The White Chip to London.”

Adding: “After the response we had in New York – the mix of laughter-filled shows and someone saying ‘I’m ready to get help’ after every performance – we knew we wanted to keep this going as long as we could. When you write a comedy about recovery, you hope it finds the right people, people who get your dark sense of humour – from actors to producers to audience – and how lucky am I that it has.”

The White Chip will play from 9 July to 16 August 2025, with a press night set for 11 July.

There are two scheduled talkbacks during the run. The first see Soberistas founder Lucy Rocca and Alcohol Change’s Brie Barros discussing ‘What happens if I don’t want to drink anymore?’ following the show on Thursday, 17 July.

On Wednesday, 6 August, following the captioned performance, Through an Addict’s Looking-Glass author Waithera Sebatindira and music industry and diversity professional Paul Bonham will discuss ‘Is addiction a disability?’

Both talkbacks will see guests in conversation with Performing Recovery’s Leon Clowes and taking questions from the audience. They are free to all ticket-holders for that night’s performance.