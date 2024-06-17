Andrew Rannells exits Tammy Faye on Broadway

The actor was attached to the London run and was originally attached to the Broadway transfer

Award-winning actor Andrew Rannells has revealed he is no longer attached to the eagerly anticipated Broadway transfer of Tammy Faye.

The musical will be the first full production to play the Palace Theatre in New York following its renovation. Previews will begin on 19 October in advance of a 14 November opening.

Katie Brayben is currently set to play televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, a role she originated at the Almeida Theatre in 2022. Brayben received an Olivier Award for her work; Rannells earned a nomination for his turn as husband Jim Bakker.

Talking to CBS on last night’s Tony Awards red carpet, Rannells explained: “We got into a situation where we couldn’t find terms that made everyone happy… and I guess [that’s] why normally they don’t announce an actor before the contract… I thought that was odd.”

Tammy Faye has a score by Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations/arrangements/additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video). Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner and Jullian Cimini.

Of the London production, our critic said it had “enormous panache and verve”.