Almeida Theatre announces full cast of Portia Coughlan

The Almeida Theatre has revealed complete casting for its upcoming production of Portia Coughlan.

Carrie Cracknell (The Deep Blue Sea) is set to direct Marina Carr’s modern Irish classic, which follows a woman who is tormented by her dead twin and wreaks havoc on her family.

Joining previously announced Alison Oliver (Women, Beware the Devil) will be Kathy Kiera Clarke (The Dry House), Sorcha Cusack (My City), Charlie Kelly (Latch), Conor MacNeill (The Ferryman), Sadhbh Malin (Lights Out), Fergal McElherron (Ghosts of the Titanic), Mairead McKinley (Translations), Mark O’Halloran (Shadow of a Gunman), Chris Walley (The Lieutenant of Inishmore) and Archee Aitch Wylie (Faun).

Alongside Cracknell, the creative team features set designer Alex Eales, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Guy Hoare, sound designer Giles Thomas, musical director Tim Sutton, fight director Kate Waters and casting director Amy Ball CDG. Songs for the production are composed by Maimuna Memon.

Portia Coughlan will run at the Almeida Theatre from 10 October to 18 November 2023, with a press night set for 17 October.

