Alex Young and Cameron Blakely join Dirty Rotten Scoundrels concert with Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser

The much-loved musical heads to The London Palladium in November

A casting update has been announced for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which will be performed in concert at The London Palladium in November.

Set in the French Riviera, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows two con men competing to swindle an heiress out of $50,000. The musical has a score by David Yazbek and a book by Jeffrey Lane. The 2005 Broadway adaptation received ten Tony Award nominations, and its cast album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

It will play for two shows on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Palladium concerts mark 20 years since the musical’s premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego.

The concert will feature musical theatre stars Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera) as Freddy Benson and Hadley Fraser (Young Frankenstein) as Laurence Jamieson. They will be joined by Carly Mercedes Dyer (A Chorus Line) as Christine Colgate and Janie Dee (The Motive and the Cue) as Muriel Eubanks.

Joining them will be Alex Young (Into the Woods, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) and Cameron Blakely (The Addams Family, Mrs Doubtfire), playing Inspector Andre and Jolene Oaks. The duo replace Rufus Hound and Lauren Drew in the show.

The 2024 concert production will be directed by Rupert Hands, with musical direction by Adam Hoskins. It is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

The concert will feature a live orchestra and the Mountview Choir.

Tickets are on sale now below.