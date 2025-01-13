Adam Garcia joins If/Then concert with Kerry Ellis

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s If/Then has revealed even more names joining the one-night-only concert next Feburary.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2014, If/Then explores the impact of choices and chance through the story of Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after a divorce. Her story branches into two parallel paths, each showing how a single decision can shape an entirely different future.

Kerry Ellis will star as Elizabeth in the West End concert, which will be staged on 10 February at the Savoy Theatre. She is joined by David Hunter as Lucas, Preeya Kalidas (Everybody’s Talking about Jamie) as Kate, Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) as Anne, Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera) as Stephen, Carl Man as David, and Joni Ayton-Kent (The Watch) as Elena.

Also appearing will be Adam Garcia, who recently led the ongoing tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, taking on the role of Josh. According to producers, Garcia and Ellis will be sharing the stage for the first time since their performances in the West End run of Wicked.

Direction is by Bill Buckhurst (Sister Act, The Time Traveller’s Wife), with musical staging by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat), and music direction by Michael England (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables). The production has casting by Pearson Casting.

You can watch Ellis perform a number from the show here:

The video production team is composed of director Thom Southerland, musical supervisor Michael England, director of photography and editor Ben Hewis, production designer James Turner, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, and sound designer Keegan Curran.