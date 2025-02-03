whatsonstage white
Theatre News

A Streetcar Named Desire with Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan and Patsy Ferran returns to the West End

For three weeks only!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

3 February 2025

Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal in A Streetcar Named Desire
Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal in A Streetcar Named Desire, © Marc Brenner

The Rebecca Frecknall-directed production of A Streetcar Named Desire begins performances tonight.

The award-winning piece returns to the West End, this time at the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited season, ahead of an additional stint in New York. It’ll play in London until 22 February.

Leading the Tennessee Williams play are Paul Mescal (Stanley), Anjana Vasan (Stella), Patsy Ferran (Blanche), and Dwane Walcott (Mitch). Our critic said the cast “find new depth in the classic.”

They’re joined by Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo Gonzales), Rob Dempsey (Understudy Drummer/Doctor), Janet Etuk (Eunice Hubbel), Alexander Eliot (Steve Hubbel/Understudy Stanley Kowalski/Harold “Mitch” Mitchell), Gabriela Garcia (Flower Seller/Nurse/Singer/Understudy Stella Kowalski), Francesca Knight (Understudy Blanche Dubois/Eunice Hubbel), Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer), Curtis Patrick(Understudy Young Collector/Steve Hubbel/Pablo Gonzales), Constanza Ruff (Understudy Flower Seller/Nurse/Singer) and Jabez Sykes (Young Collector).

At the 2023 Olivier Awards, A Streetcar Named Desire was named Best Revival, with Mescal taking home the award for Best Actor and Vasan picking up Best Supporting Actress in a Play. Ferran won the award for Best Actress at the Critics’ Circle Awards.

Completing the creative team are set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Julia Horan.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The casts of Hercules and Mary Poppins performing at Big Night of Musicals

The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals – watch performance highlights

The event returned to the AO Arena!