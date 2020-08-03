John Owen-Jones, Earl Carpenter, Kerry Ellis and Katie Hall to perform outdoor musical tour

A brand new musical series will see major stars sing outdoors at four venues across England.

Organised by two former Phantoms Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones, the open-air concerts will see four performers present a variety of tunes from iconic stage shows alongside live accompaniment.

Carpenter and Owen-Jones will be joined by Kerry Ellis and Katie Hall for the events, which will visit the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire (25 to 27 September), Stonor Park near Henley-on-Thames (11 to 13 September)), Broadlands in Romsey (4 to 6 September) and Bywell Hall in Newcastle-upon-Tyne (18 to 20 September).

Owen-Jones said: "Everyone knows one of the happiest and most joyful escapes can be a trip to see your favourite musical performed live and we felt a slice of that is exactly what was needed right now- we've all had enough of only looking at screens!"

Audiences will be seated in "bubbles" of up to four guests, with bubbles spaced apart for social distancing purposes. The concerts also feature music director and accompanist Jennifer Whyte and cellist Yvonne Marie Parsons.