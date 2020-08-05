Watermill Theatre Camelot full casting and summer season extension announced

Watermill Theatre has extended its summer season and unveiled full casting for its upcoming actor-musician concert production of Camelot.

Lerner and Loewe's show is based on the story of the knights of the round table, and turns 60 this year. Appearing in the piece will be Marc Antolin (Little Shop of Horrors) as Lancelot, Peter Dukes (Assassins) as Mordred, Damien James (making his professional stage debut), Michael Jibson (Hamilton) as King Arthur, Emma Jane Morton (Sweet Charity) in the ensemble, Chioma Uma (Kiss Me, Kate) as Tom, Sioned Saunders (Amélie) in the ensemble, Tom Self (Sweet Charity) as musical director / Dinadan, Caroline Sheen (Crazy for You) as Guenevere and Tom Sowinski (Macbeth) as Lionel.

The piece has extended its run, and will now play from 17 August to 5 September. Directed by the venue's artistic director Paul Hart, it has with Tom Attwood as musical director, lighting design by Harry Armytage, sound design by Tom Marshall, and costume design by Emily Barratt, with Lucy Betts as associate director and Lawrence T Doyle as production manager.

In further exciting news, the theatre has extended its ongoing production of Sherlock Holmes tale The Hound of the Baskervilles. Following its closing date on 8 August, the show will recommence performances on a separate part of the Watermill Theatre grounds on the front lawn from 19 August, where it now runs until 6 September. Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Hart said today: "For us to be bringing Camelot to life in our gardens with such an astonishing cast is an absolute dream come true. What I've always loved about the piece is that on the surface it offers complete escapism but its themes of idealism in the face of adversity and healing power of nature are incredibly pertinent.

"I don't think anyone could have anticipated the demand we've seen for tickets, which sold out in 24 hours, so I'm delighted that we've been able to add some dates through to early September including bringing The Hound of the Baskervilles back to run in rep with Camelot. This means we'll be running two shows a day, every day and once again the Watermill is alive with (socially distanced) bustle!

"We're overwhelmed by the support we've received during this period. The focus and energy of our teams and freelancers to achieve impossible things gives me such hope for our industry at a time of continued and unprecedented uncertainty."

Rather than having conventional seating arrangements, there will be 20 tables available for each performance of Camelot and 14 for The Hound of the Baskervilles, which can each seat a maximum of four people from one party only. Audiences will be able to have a two-course pre-show dinner from 5.30pm for evening shows or a lunch from 12.30pm for matinée pieces.