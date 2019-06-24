Kiss Me, Kate full casting announced at the Watermill Theatre

Full casting has been announced for the Watermill Theatre's upcoming production of Kiss Me, Kate.

The show, which runs from 25 July to 21 September, is directed by Paul Hart and stars the already announced Rebecca Trehearn (Lilli) and David Ricardo-Pearce (Fred). They will be joined by a cast of actor-musicians including Jack Benjamin (Ralph), Dan De Cruz (Doorman/Suitor), Kimmy Edwards (Lois), Andre Fabian Francis (Paul), Sheldon Greenland (Gangster 1) Robert Jackson (Gangster 2), Jay Perry (Bill), Tom Sowinski (Harrison Howell), Thomas Sutcliffe (Harry Trevor), and Chioma Uma (Hattie).

The show is choreographed by Oti Mabuse and has designs from Frankie Bradshaw, with musical supervision and orchestration from Tom Attwood. Lighting is by Rory Beaton, sound from Tom Marshall and associate choreography from James Bennett.

Cole Porter and Sam and Bella Spewack's musical is a backstage drama about the highs and lows of working in theatre. It follows Fred Graham and his ex-wife Lili who fins themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew. Songs included in the piece are "Too Darn Hot", "Another Op'nin' Another Show", "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" and "So in Love".