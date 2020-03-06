Jon Culshaw to play Bill Bryson in Notes from a Small Island stage adaptation

Jon Culshaw will play Bill Bryson in a theatrical adaptation of Bryson's novel Notes from a Small Island on tour this autumn, it has been announced.

Comedian and impressionist Culshaw will star in Tim Whitnall's adaptation of the Bryson book at the Watermill Theatre from 24 September to 31 October, with a press night on 28 September. The production will then tour to Malvern Theatre (4 to 7 November), Cambridge Arts Theatre (16 to 21 November) and Richmond Theatre (23 to 28 November), with other dates still to be confirmed.

Notes from a Small Island journeys from Calais to Scotland as Bryson rediscovers the land that he called home before moving back to his native United States.

The venue's artistic director Paul Hart will direct the show, with a further creative team and cast still to be announced.

Bryson commented: "I am naturally intrigued and excited to see how Notes from a Small Island will be translated into a theatrical experience. I am especially delighted that Jon Culshaw will be taking the lead role. I have no doubt that he will be a better me than I am!"

Culshaw said: "It's a great pleasure and honour to have chance to portray Bill Bryson. His delicious wit makes preparing the role an absolute joy."