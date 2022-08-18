Adam Filipe learns leading Whistle Down the Wind role in 24 hours

It's been a week of stepping in and saving the show over at the Watermill this week!

First up, on 13 August performer Emma Jane Morton, currently involved in the show, had to learn the leading role of Swallow in a day following a cast illness.

The company was forced to cancel Monday's performance due to additional absences, but quickly found someone willing to save the day – Adam Filipe, who, despite not knowing the material or the staging and being contacted on Monday evening, learned the leading role of The Man in a day.

He then performed off-book for Tuesday's evening show – less than 24 hours after accepting the part. He also performed two shows again yesterday.

Filipe, who graduated in 2018, already has a variety of stage credits to his name including Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt, and recently Tony in West Side Story at Ljubljana Festival.

The actor-musician production of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jim Steinman, Patricia Knop and Gale Edwards' musical is directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, runs to 10 September at the Newbury venue. It was described as "an extraordinarily detailed and entirely enthralling account of a musical" in our glowing review.