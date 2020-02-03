Zorro musical at the Hope Mill Theatre announces full casting

Casting has been announced for the Hope Mill's upcoming revival of Zorro the Musical.

Performing in the show will be Antony Costa as Garcia, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Ramon, Emma Kingston as Luisa, Genevieve Nicole as Inez, Kit Orton as Don Alejandro and Benjamin Purkiss as Zorro. The cast is completed by Ajjaz Awad, Amy Bastani, Isobel Bates, Ben Boskovic, Maxwell Griffin, Matthew Heywood, Jessica Pardoe, Thomas Ping, Seren Sandham-Davies and Stylianos Thomadakis.

Inspired by the 2005 fictional biography by Isabel Allende, the musical's creative team includes direction by Christian Durham, music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, lyrics by Stephen Clark and a book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson.

The production will put audiences at the heart of the adventure as they are invited to take part in flamenco dancing and sample tapas on offer during the evening.

It is directed by Christian Durham with choreography by Cressida Carre, design by Rosa Maggiora and orchestration and musical direction by Nick Barstow. The creative team also includes sound designer Andrew Johnson, lighting designer Matt Haskins, Flamenco specialist Maria Vega, fight director Renny Krupinski, and casting director Jane Deitch.

Zorro The Musical will run from 14 March to 18 April 2020.