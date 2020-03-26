Watch the Royal Exchange West Side Story cast sing "Somewhere" as the show is cancelled

They were only two days into rehearsals, but the cast of the 2020 re-staging of West Side Story at the Royal Exchange had to call time early amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

To mark the sad occasion, the company performed a special rendition of "Somewhere" from the show, which was released alongside a statement from the company's executive team.

The Manchester venue has cancelled all shows until its autumn season, including a new production of The Glass Menagerie, Let The Right One In and, of course, West Side Story. It has also urged any patrons to donate the cost of their ticket or help the theatree financially as it goes dark for the coming months.