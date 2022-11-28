The Lion King announces new cast for UK and Ireland tour

Twelve new cast members have been announced for the ongoing touring production of The Lion King, which is currently playing a season in Manchester.

The blockbuster musical, which also continues in the West End, is set to perform in Sunderland, Bristol and Birmingham next year.

From 11 December 2022, Kyle Richardson, who is currently in the show, will step into the lead role of Simba.

Also joining the show will be Alex Bloomer as Ed and Candida Mosoma as Shenzi, while current ensemble cast member Jorell Coiffic-Kamall will be taking on the role of Banzai.

The ensemble cast will be joined by Tanisha-Mae Brown, Asmara Cammock, Zodwa Mrasi, Felipe Flores, Reece McKenzie, Aphiwe Nyezi, Peace Nzirawa and Ebby Sama.

The newly announced cast members join principals Matthew Forbes as Zazu, Jean-Luc Guizonne as Mufasa, Richard Hurst as Scar, Nokwanda Khuzwayo as Nala, Alan McHale as Timon, Thandazile Soni as Rafiki and Carl Sanderson as Pumbaa.

The UK and Ireland tour cast also includes Khanyisani Beato, Mamido Bomboko Souchu, Bethany Chan, Tau-En Chien, Elisa Chou, Tevin Daniel, Lwandolwethu Dennis Bam, Tim Driesen, Felipe Flores, Oraine Frater, Adebunmi Gabriel, Brian Gilligan, Daniel Griffith, Gavin Hart, Caleaf Henson, Dillan Hope Suttle, Olivia Jones, Melvin Le Blanc, Zanele Mazibuko, Zanele Ndlovu, Buhle Nkomo, Cristiane Santos De Jesus, Francesca Thompson, Vuyelwa Laura Tshona, Ricardo Walker, Maria Yim and Bukiwe Zingant.

Tickets for tour dates are on sale below.