Gabriela Garcìa and Andy Coxon to star in Royal Exchange's West Side Story

Initial casting has been announced for West Side Story when it returns to the Royal Exchange in 2020.

The production opened to rave reviews earlier this year, including a four-star write up from WhatsOnStage, with critic Oliver Ainley saying Frankcom's revival had "a relevant message for the dislocated British youth of today."

It was nominated for two UK Theatre Awards, including for Best Musical Production.

Gabriella García and Andy Coxon will return to star in the production, after leading the cast as Maria and Tony when the piece ran in 2019. Further casting is to be announced. Sarah Frankcom's reimagining has new choreography by Aletta Collins and will return to the Royal Exchange from 18 April to 23 May 2020.

It has design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Richard Brooker, musical direction by Tim Jackson, costume by Polly Sullivan and fight direction by Kevin McCurdy.