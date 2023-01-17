Rock of Ages confirms 2023 "Farewell Tour" cast

Casting has now been announced for the 2023 "Farewell Tour" of jukebox favourite Rock of Ages.

The musical, which features a book by Chris D'Arienzo alongside classic 80s rock anthems (with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Pop), follows the trials and tribulations of employees and visiting rockstars at the Bourbon Room club on the Sunset Strip.

The cast includes Kevin Kennedy (Coronation Street) as Dennis Dupree, alongside Sam Turrell as Drew Boley, Gabriella Williams as Sherrie Christian, Tim Oxbrow as Lonny Barnett, Cameron Sharp as Stacee Jaxx, Natalie Winsor as Justice Charlier, Vas Constanti as Hertz Klinemann, David Breeds as Franz Klinemann and Stephanie Chandos as Regina, with Erin Bell, Adam Strong, Scott Hayward, Darius James, Reece Duncan, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Janine Somcio, Rhys West and Phoebe Samuel-Gray.

The band comprises musical director Liam Holmes (on keys), Liam Stevenson (guitar 1), Alex Ward (guitar 2), Elliot Mason (bass guitar) and Steve Hynes (drums).

The full creative team includes director/choreographer Nick Winston, set and costume designer Morgan Large, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, video and projection designer Duncan McLean, casting director Jim Arnold CDG, associate director Victoria Gimby, associate choreographer Ryan-Lee Seager, associate lighting designer Chris Vaughan, costume supervisor Lee Tassie and production managemer Phil McCandlish.

The crew is made up of company manager Emma Eldridge-Doyle, stage manager Benjamin Larkin, deputy stage manager Sophie Mason, assistant stage manager Mali-Beth Rose, technical assistant stage manager Kyle Campbell, Olly Smith (sound 1), Toby Maiden (sound 2), Ben Webster (LX1), Callum Brady-Temple (LX 2/tech swing), Sofie Mirza (LX3), head of wardrobe Melissa Hamill and wardrobe assistant Nicola Riley.

The tour is scheduled to visit Peterborough (1 to 4 February), Bromley (7 to 11 February), Aberdeen (14 to 18 February), Blackpool (20 to 25 February), Truro (27 February to 4 March), Bradford (7 to 11 March), Manchester (14 to 18 March), Barnstaple (21 to 25 March).

Casting for the tour stops (from 2 May) in Llandudno, Crewe, Hull, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, and Swansea will be announced in due course.