New Rent production images released for 2021 revival

Fresh production images have been released for Rent as it continues its run at the Hope Mill Theatre.

The company

© Pamela Raith

Featuring new faces joining existing cast members, the images show Jonathan Larson's musical, which follows a group of Bohemians trying to forge a life for themselves against the backdrop of the AIDs crisis, in action.

Alison Driver and the company

© Pamela Raith

Running to 19 September, Rent is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, set and costume designer by David Woodhead, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, projection design by George Reeve, musical direction by Chris Poon, assistant direction by Priya Patel Appleby and casting by Pearson Casting.

The company

© Pamela Raith

The show stars Luke Bayer (Mark), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Benny), Tom Francis (Roger), Jocasta Almgill (Joanne), Dom Hartley-Harris (Collins), Millie O'Connell (Maureen), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Mimi), Alex Thomas-Smith (Angel) and Iona Fraser, Alison Driver, Joe Foster, Karl Lankester and Isaac Hesketh.

Tom Francis and Maiya Quansah-Breed

© Pamela Raith

Millie O'Connell and Jocasta Almgill

© Pamela Raith

Alex Thomas-Smith and Dom Hartley-Harris

© Pamela Raith

Isaac Hesketh, Alison Driver, Karl Lankester and Iona Fraser

© Pamela Raith

Alex Thomas-Smith

© Pamela Raith

The company

© Pamela Raith

Jocasta Almgill

© Pamela Raith