Principal cast for South Pacific's return announced

Principal casting has been unveiled for South Pacific as it prepares to return for a new tour and a London stay at Sadler's Wells.

The recently unveiled Gina Beck will now be joined by Julian Ovenden for the entirety of the show's run at Sadler's Wells in London plus on an extensive UK and Ireland tour (Ovenden had previously only been confirmed for the London leg).

The pair performed together at the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, where the show was nominated in five categories.

Also set to appear will be Rob Houchen as Lieutenant Joseph Cable, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary and Sera Maehara as Liat. Further casting is to be revealed.

The production is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction from Ann Yee. The musical supervisor is Nigel Lilley, musical director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestration is by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett.

The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and "Happy Talk orchestration" are by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

South Pacific will open at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells, London from 27 July to 28 August 2022 (with a press night on 4 August 2022). It will then visit Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning piece contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage last summer, when it opened at Chichester Festival Theatre.