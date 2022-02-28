22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony in photos

The old adage goes: a picture speaks a thousand words! So, we've chosen 50 gorgeous captured moments from last night's star-studded 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony, as we returned for the first in-person event since 2020, to tell the story...
You can also check out our comprehensive list of all the winners from yesterday evening
here.
The Winners
Eddie Redmayne
Lily Allen
Carrie Hope Fletcher
Carly Mercedes Dyer
Akiya Henry
Jake Wood
Hugh Coles
The cast of
Six
Michael Grandage
Back to the Future producer Colin Ingram
Eben Figueiredo, Nima Taleghani and Jamie Lloyd
2:22 – A Ghost Story playwright Danny Robins
Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday and Rob Madge
Rob Madge
Joseph Houston and William Whelton
Rob Ashford
Frozen set and costume designer Christopher Oram
Gareth Owen
Tim Lutkin
The Hosts
Jodie Prenger
Tom Read Wilson
The Performers
Samantha Barks
Aimie Atkinson
Julian Ovenden
Gina Beck
Rebecca Trehearn and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Rebecca Trehearn
The cast of
Back to the Future
Olly Dobson and Cedric Neal
Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo
Liisi LaFontaine and Jamie Bogyo
The cast of
West Side Story
The cast of
West Side Story
Rob Madge and Sally Ann Triplett
WhatsOnStage Awards all-star ensemble
Danny Whitehead and Summer Strallen
Alex Young
Siubhan Harrison and Jordan Lee Davies
Charlotte Kennedy
WhatsOnStage Awards all-star ensemble
The Presenters
David Harewood and James Graham
Kitty Scott-Klaus and Ella Vaday
Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe
Omari Douglas and Daniel Monks
Miriam-Teak Lee and Chris Bush
Tracy-Ann Oberman and Stephanie McKeon
WhatsOnStage Awards co-producer Paul Taylor-Mills
The Prince of Wales Theatre
