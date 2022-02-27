22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: the winners in full

The 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's West End this evening.

You can read an in-depth report on all the winners from the ceremony at this link.





Here's the full list of winners (in bold) and nominees:





BEST PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Roger Bart – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Olly Dobson – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Arinzé Kene – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Julian Ovenden – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Eddie Redmayne – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre - Kit Kat Club

Ivano Turco – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Aimie Atkinson – Pretty Woman, Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Samantha Barks – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jessie Buckley – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre - Kit Kat Club

Carrie Hope Fletcher – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Beverley Knight – The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre

Stephanie McKeon – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Blake Patrick Anderson – Be More Chill, The Other Palace & Shaftesbury Theatre

Hugh Coles – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Robert Lindsay – Anything Goes, Barbican Centre

Cedric Neal – Back to the Future the Musical - Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Oliver Ormson – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Obioma Ugoala – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL – Sponsored by Newman Displays

Joanna Ampil – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Gabrielle Brooks – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Carly Mercedes Dyer – Anything Goes, Barbican Centre

Millie O'Connell – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Rebecca Trehearn – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Richard Armitage – Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

Ben Daniels – The Normal Heart, National Theatre

Omari Douglas – Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

Hadley Fraser – 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

Henry Lewis – Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

James McAvoy – Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Lily Allen – 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

Gemma Arterton – Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre

Sheila Atim – Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

Emma Corrin – Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre, The Lowry, Salford

Patsy Ferran – Camp Siegfried, The Old Vic

Saoirse Ronan – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Stephen K Amos – My Night with Reg, The Turbine Theatre

Dino Fetscher – The Normal Heart, National Theatre

Nathaniel Parker – The Mirror and the Light, Gielgud Theatre

Richard Rankin – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Jonathan Sayer – Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

Jake Wood – 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY

Michelle Fox – Shining City, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Akiya Henry – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Penny Layden – The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

Isobel McArthur – Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), Criterion Theatre

Aimee Lou Wood – Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

Nancy Zamit – Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

BEST NEW MUSICAL – Sponsored by Travelzoo

Back to the Future the Musical – Adelphi Theatre

Cinderella – Gillian Lynne Theatre

Frozen – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical – Lyric Theatre

Pretty Woman the Musical – Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Moulin Rouge! – Piccadilly Theatre

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL – Sponsored by Concord Theatricals

Anything Goes – Barbican Centre

Cabaret – Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Carousel – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Rent – Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

South Pacific – Chichester Festival Theatre

West Side Story – Curve, Leicester

BEST NEW PLAY – Sponsored by Ticketmaster

2:22 A Ghost Story – Noël Coward Theatre

J'Ouvert – Harold Pinter Theatre, Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

Leopoldstadt – Wyndham's Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong – Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) – Criterion Theatre

The Ocean at the End of the Lane – National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

BEST PLAY REVIVAL – Sponsored by AKA

Constellations – Vaudeville Theatre

Cyrano de Bergerac – Playhouse Theatre

My Night with Reg – The Turbine Theatre

The Normal Heart – National Theatre

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Almeida Theatre

Uncle Vanya – Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST OFF-WEST END PRODUCTION – Sponsored by Les Misérables

Anything is Possible if You Think About it Hard Enough – Southwark Playhouse

My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do? – The Turbine Theatre

Old Bridge – Bush Theatre

Pippin – Charing Cross Theatre

Saving Britney – Old Red Lion Theatre

The Last Five Years – Southwark Playhouse

BEST REGIONAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical – UK tour

Bloody Elle - A Gig Musical – Manchester Royal Exchange

Rent – Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

South Pacific – Chichester Festival Theatre

West Side Story – Curve, Leicester

What's New Pussycat? – Birmingham Repertory Theatre

BEST WEST END SHOW – Sponsored by Dewynters

Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre

Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Les Misérables – Sondheim Theatre

Six the Musical – Vaudeville Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong – Duchess Theatre

Wicked – Apollo Victoria Theatre

BEST DIRECTION – Sponsored by LOVEtheatre

Clint Dyer – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Yaël Farber – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Michael Grandage – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Jamie Lloyd – Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Katy Rudd – The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION Leo Munby – The Last Five Years, Vaudeville Theatre

Tom Deering – Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sean Green – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Justin Levine – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Stephen Oremus – Frozen - Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Katy Richardson – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Rob Ashford – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Drew McOnie – Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Kathleen Marshall – Anything Goes, Barbican Centre

Shelley Maxwell – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Sonya Tayeh – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Ann Yee – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

BEST SET DESIGN

Fly Davis and Samuel Wyer (Puppetry) – The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

Jamie Harrison – Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical, UK tour

Tim Hatley – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Derek McLane – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Christopher Oram – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisa Duncan – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Christopher Oram – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tom Scutt – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

Gabriella Slade – Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical, UK tour

Gabriela Tylesova – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Catherine Zuber – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN – Sponsored by White Light

Neil Austin – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Charles Balfour – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Isabella Byrd – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre, Kit Kat Club

Tim Lutkin – Back to the Future the Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Bruno Poet – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Justin Townsend – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST SOUND DESIGN – Sponsored by Stage Sound Services

Adam Cork – Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Adam Fisher – The Last Five Years, Southwark Playhouse & Vaudeville Theatre

Paul Groothuis – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Peter Hylenski – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

Gareth Owen – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Ben and Max Ringham – Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST VIDEO DESIGN

Nina Dunn – The Shark is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre

Akhila Krishnan – What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden – Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre & The Lowry, Salford

Finn Ross – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre

Finn Ross – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tal Yarden – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN – Sponsored by Hexagon Print

Christopher D Clegg – The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Feast Creative – Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Feast Creative – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Bob King Creative – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Muse Creative Communications – RE:EMERGE Season, Harold Pinter Theatre

Michael Nash Associates – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre