22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: the winners in full

Here's a comprehensive list of all the 2022 winners and nominees

WhatsOnStage Awards
© Stephen Wright

The 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London's West End this evening.

You can read an in-depth report on all the winners from the ceremony at this link.


Here's the full list of winners (in bold) and nominees:


BEST PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Roger Bart – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Olly Dobson – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Arinzé Kene – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Julian Ovenden – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre
Eddie Redmayne – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre - Kit Kat Club
Ivano Turco – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Aimie Atkinson – Pretty Woman, Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Samantha Barks – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Jessie Buckley – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre - Kit Kat Club
Carrie Hope Fletcher – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Beverley Knight – The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre
Stephanie McKeon – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Blake Patrick Anderson – Be More Chill, The Other Palace & Shaftesbury Theatre
Hugh Coles – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Robert Lindsay – Anything Goes, Barbican Centre
Cedric Neal – Back to the Future the Musical - Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Oliver Ormson – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Obioma Ugoala – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A MUSICAL – Sponsored by Newman Displays
Joanna Ampil – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre
Gabrielle Brooks – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Carly Mercedes Dyer – Anything Goes, Barbican Centre
Millie O'Connell – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Rebecca Trehearn – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY
Richard Armitage – Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
Ben Daniels – The Normal Heart, National Theatre
Omari Douglas – Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre
Hadley Fraser – 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre
Henry Lewis – Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre
James McAvoy – Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY
Lily Allen – 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre
Gemma Arterton – Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre
Sheila Atim – Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre
Emma Corrin – Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre, The Lowry, Salford
Patsy Ferran – Camp Siegfried, The Old Vic
Saoirse Ronan – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A MALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY
Stephen K Amos – My Night with Reg, The Turbine Theatre
Dino Fetscher – The Normal Heart, National Theatre
Nathaniel Parker – The Mirror and the Light, Gielgud Theatre
Richard Rankin – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre
Jonathan Sayer – Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre
Jake Wood – 2:22 A Ghost Story, Noël Coward Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER IN A FEMALE IDENTIFYING ROLE IN A PLAY
Michelle Fox – Shining City, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Akiya Henry – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre
Penny Layden – The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre
Isobel McArthur – Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), Criterion Theatre
Aimee Lou Wood – Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
Nancy Zamit – Magic Goes Wrong, Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre

BEST NEW MUSICAL – Sponsored by Travelzoo
Back to the Future the Musical – Adelphi Theatre
Cinderella – Gillian Lynne Theatre
Frozen – Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical – Lyric Theatre
Pretty Woman the Musical – Piccadilly Theatre & Savoy Theatre
Moulin Rouge! – Piccadilly Theatre

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL – Sponsored by Concord Theatricals
Anything Goes – Barbican Centre
Cabaret – Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Carousel – Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Rent – Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
South Pacific – Chichester Festival Theatre
West Side Story – Curve, Leicester

BEST NEW PLAY – Sponsored by Ticketmaster
2:22 A Ghost Story – Noël Coward Theatre
J'Ouvert – Harold Pinter Theatre, Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall Nottingham
Leopoldstadt – Wyndham's Theatre
Magic Goes Wrong – Vaudeville Theatre & Apollo Theatre
Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) – Criterion Theatre
The Ocean at the End of the Lane – National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

BEST PLAY REVIVAL – Sponsored by AKA
Constellations – Vaudeville Theatre
Cyrano de Bergerac – Playhouse Theatre
My Night with Reg – The Turbine Theatre
The Normal Heart – National Theatre
The Tragedy of Macbeth – Almeida Theatre
Uncle Vanya – Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST OFF-WEST END PRODUCTION – Sponsored by Les Misérables
Anything is Possible if You Think About it Hard Enough – Southwark Playhouse
My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do? – The Turbine Theatre
Old Bridge – Bush Theatre
Pippin – Charing Cross Theatre
Saving Britney – Old Red Lion Theatre
The Last Five Years – Southwark Playhouse

BEST REGIONAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical – UK tour
Bloody Elle - A Gig Musical – Manchester Royal Exchange
Rent – Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
South Pacific – Chichester Festival Theatre
West Side Story – Curve, Leicester
What's New Pussycat? – Birmingham Repertory Theatre

BEST WEST END SHOW – Sponsored by Dewynters
Come From Away – Phoenix Theatre
Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Les Misérables – Sondheim Theatre
Six the Musical – Vaudeville Theatre
The Play That Goes Wrong – Duchess Theatre
Wicked – Apollo Victoria Theatre

BEST DIRECTION – Sponsored by LOVEtheatre
Clint Dyer – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Yaël Farber – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre
Rebecca Frecknall – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Michael Grandage – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Jamie Lloyd – Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Katy Rudd – The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION Leo Munby – The Last Five Years, Vaudeville Theatre
Tom Deering – Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Sean Green – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Justin Levine – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre
Stephen Oremus – Frozen - Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Katy Richardson – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Rob Ashford – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Drew McOnie – Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Kathleen Marshall – Anything Goes, Barbican Centre
Shelley Maxwell – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Sonya Tayeh – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre
Ann Yee – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

BEST SET DESIGN
Fly Davis and Samuel Wyer (Puppetry) – The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre & Duke of York's Theatre
Jamie Harrison – Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical, UK tour
Tim Hatley – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Derek McLane – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre
Christopher Oram – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tom Scutt – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lisa Duncan – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Christopher Oram – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tom Scutt – Cabaret, Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre
Gabriella Slade – Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical, UK tour
Gabriela Tylesova – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Catherine Zuber – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN – Sponsored by White Light
Neil Austin – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Charles Balfour – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Isabella Byrd – Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre, Kit Kat Club
Tim Lutkin – Back to the Future the Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Bruno Poet – Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Justin Townsend – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre

BEST SOUND DESIGN – Sponsored by Stage Sound Services
Adam Cork – Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Adam Fisher – The Last Five Years, Southwark Playhouse & Vaudeville Theatre
Paul Groothuis – South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre
Peter Hylenski – Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre
Gareth Owen – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Ben and Max Ringham – Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

BEST VIDEO DESIGN
Nina Dunn – The Shark is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre
Akhila Krishnan – What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre
Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden – Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre & The Lowry, Salford
Finn Ross – Back to the Future the Musical, Manchester Opera House & Adelphi Theatre
Finn Ross – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tal Yarden – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

BEST GRAPHIC DESIGN – Sponsored by Hexagon Print
Christopher D Clegg – The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Feast Creative – Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Feast Creative – Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Bob King Creative – Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Muse Creative Communications – RE:EMERGE Season, Harold Pinter Theatre
Michael Nash Associates – Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

