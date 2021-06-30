My Best Friend's Wedding musical tour with Alexandra Burke cancelled
The musical will not premiere this year
Producers have cancelled the upcoming tour of My Best Friend's Wedding has been cancelled.
The show was set to star Alexandra Burke, but has now been pulled – though prodcuers are exploring opportunities to revisit the show.
In a statement the team said: "The UK tour of My Best Friend's Wedding which was scheduled to open at the Palace Theatre, Manchester on 20 September, 2021 is, unfortunately, not going ahead."
"Successfully launching a new musical on tour is never easy, but continuing uncertainty and its hugely damaging effect on consumer confidence has made a difficult task into an impossible one."
Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, the company continued on a more positive note: "The producers have full confidence in the show itself, and hope to find a way of re-visiting it at a time and in circumstances that will afford it the best possible chance of enjoying the success it deserves."