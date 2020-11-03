HOME Manchester to live-stream all shows due to be staged in November

In light of the UK government's announcement that entertainment venues have to close from Thursday but, as clarified by the culture secretary last night, they can be treated as places of work by creatives, HOME Manchester has revealed it will now live-stream all shows due to be on its stage in November.

All tickets for the streams will be available on a pay-what-you-decide basis, and are on sale now. Productions will be filmed with strict Covid guidelines in place to keep creatives both on- and off-camera safe.

Appearing in the assortment of streamed shows are David Hoyle's A Grand Auction of My Life premiere, along with Javaad Alipoor's The Believers Are But Brothers, Bert and Nasi's The End and Beats and Elements' High Rise eState of Mind. A piece by Daniel Kitson will also be adapted for a virtual audience.

HOME's Director and CEO Dave Moutrey said: "We at HOME had gone to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our audiences when we reopened, and the feedback from visitors has been that they felt we had gone above and beyond in every way. Our team had worked tirelessly and we had been enjoying sold out, socially-distanced film screenings, had incredibly managed to bring live theatre back to the stage and had just this weekend reopened our gallery with three simultaneous exhibitions.

"While it is devastating to have to close again, we have always known this was a possibility, and so the team have incredibly been working to not only produce live events but also to always have a Plan B which would allow us to provide enriching, entertaining cultural experiences digitally until we can reopen again. That work is why we can make this announcement today that audiences will be able to experience all three of our artforms digitally during the lockdown."