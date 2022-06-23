HOME Manchester announces autumn season

HOME Manchester has announced a new season of theatre, comedy and variety acts.

Award-winning company Gecko will debut the new piece Kin, which runs from 27 September to 1 October and is based on the story of artistic director Amit Lahav's grandmother, who was forced to escape persecution.

Also in the season are dance troupe Boy Blue, as well as Vinay Patel's new adaptation of The Cherry Orchard, fresh from its run at the Yard in London.

Bourgeois and Maurice will present a festive piece titled Pleasure Seekers in December, while there will be a one-night performance of Scottee's Class in November.

Across December, There's a Rang-Tan in my Bedroom and Other Stories… will run, while into 2023 there will be work from Milk Presents, Box of Tricks and Yursa Warsama, who closes the season with Of all the Beautiful Things in the World, running from 24 March to 15 April and inspired by Federico Lorca's play The House of Bernada Alba.