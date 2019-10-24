What are your favourite put-downs in theatre?
From Shakespeare to musicals, there are some great one-line zingers out there
Whether it be musical theatre or a good ole' fashioned Shakespeare, theatre is full of some of the best one-line zingers out there.
Up in Manchester right now Aunt Mame herself is no stranger to a barbed put-down at the Hope Mill Theatre, and to honour her excellently charged wit ("That's a B. It's the first letter of a seven-letter word that means your late father..."), we wanted to know what your favourite stagey jibes are.
Any we loved your replies! Check out our favourites below:
Mame
Vera Charles: "If you kept your hair natural like I do..."
Auntie Mame: "If I kept my hair natural like yours, I'd be bald"
9 to 5 the musical – the song "Get Out and Stay Out"
Judy Burnly: "So get out and stay out, I've finally had enough
"Don't kiss me on your way out, it wouldn't move me much"
Sweeney Todd – the song "Pirelli's Miracle Elixir''
Tobias: "Yes, get Pirelli's
Use a bottle of it
Ladies seem to love it"
Mrs Lovett: "Flies do, too!"
Mamma Mia!
Tanya: (flirting with Pepper) "I'm old enough to be your mother"
Rosie: "Grandmother!"
Hairspray
Tracy Turnblad: "Amber Von Tussle, you have acne of the soul"
The Importance of Being Earnest
Lady Bracknell: "To lose one parent is unfortunate, to lose two sounds very much like carelessness''
An Englishman Abroad
Coral Browne: "Outside Shakespeare, the word "treason" to me means nothing
"Only you pissed in our soup, and we drank it"