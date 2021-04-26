Exclusive: New Six musical tour cast announced

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for Six the Musical's eagerly anticipated 2021 tour, which commences in June.

A revisionist twist on the tale of the six wives of Henry VIII, the musical has gone from strength-to-strength ever since it started its life as an Edinburgh Fringe show. The pandemic halted its Broadway premiere by a matter of hours, with the show set to return to the Great White Way when restrictions are relaxed.

On closer shores, the piece is set to reopen in the West End from May, while the tour will play a socially distanced three-week season in Canterbury from 8 to 27 June, before visiting venues at capacity across the year and into 2022.

The touring Queens will be Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Caitlin Tipping (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard) and Elèna Gyasi (Catherine Parr), with alternates Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson and Natalie Pilkington as Super Swing.

Stops after Canterbury will be Leeds, Blackpool, Newcastle, Hull, Plymouth, Brighton, Southampton, Southend, Oxford, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich, Leicester, Dublin, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Milton Keynes, Bath, Salford, Newcastle, Dartford, Northampton, Guildford, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Cardiff, Eastbourne, Glasgow and Bristol.

Music and lyrics are by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, with Six co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Paul Gatehouse (sound design) and Tim Deiling (lighting design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

Musical Director Sarah Burrell, with casting by Pearson Casting. Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.