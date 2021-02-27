Drive-in indoor venue unveils season featuring West End musical concerts, Brian Blessed and more

The DriveINSIDE Theatre, a 68,000 sq ft marquee indoor space where cars come in and watch spectators live on stage, has unveiled its inaugural season.

Across the four-week season (beginning on 13 May, after drive-in shows have the green light), there will be 30 productions playing to a maximum of 24,000 theatre goers.

Manchester residents will be able to get previews of two new musicals before they get to London – including WhiteWitch, an immersive rock musical narrated by Shakespearean actor Brian Blessed, with Manchester stars Victor Michael, Hayley Maria, Phil Gault, Maria Nielsen and Andy Quinn.

A second musical is Fallen Angel, created by award winning composers Sara Eker and Giles Fernando. It's set inside an airport, with a cast featuring Naomi Stirrat and Callum Hughes.

Events featuring local participants include a talent show and performances from young company AKTA. For the family, there will be West End and Broadway classics, a staging of The Pirates of Penzance, an immersive piece Wonderland, a sing-along family concert Can't Stop the Feeling, a '90s nostalgia show Viva4Ever and an ABBA tribute. In terms of further tributes, Queen, Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones and more will be honoured in musical events.

Exclusively for adults, there is an "immersive Rocky" experience and a cabaret from La Voix.

A "waiter to bonnet" service is available for food and drinks. The venue is located at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.