Cinderella musical to have UK theatrical premiere at Hope Mill Theatre

The UK theatrical premiere of the Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella will open at the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester in May 2020, it has been announced.

The musical will be the first time a fully-staged production of the 2013 Broadway version of the show has been performed in the UK, following a recent one-night staged concert at Cadogan Hall in London starring Christine Allado, Jac Yarrow, Dianne Pilkington, Mazz Murray, Jodie Jacobs, Dean John-Wilson, Jérôme Pradon and Zoe Rainey.

Cinderella is the only musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II to be written directly for TV. Originally broadcast live in 1957 with Julie Andrews, the programme was watched by more than 100 million people before being reprised in 1965 and again in 1997, where it starred Whitney Houston.

The production will mark the debut of A Factory of Creativity – the charity recently formed to take over the running of Hope Mill Theatre. The co-founders of the venue, Joseph Houston and William Whelton, will direct and choreograph the show respectively, with set and costume design by Elly Wdowski, orchestrations by Jason Carr, projection design by George Reeves, lighting design by Aaron Dootson and casting by Jane Deitch.

The Hope Mill Theatre will be holding open auditions in its search for the title role as part of its commitment to finding new and emerging talent across the regions, and will be sharing details soon of how to register interest in auditioning

Cinderella will run from 9 May to 6 June before moving to the Clonter Opera Theatre, Cheshire from 9 to 14 June. Tickets will go on sale soon.