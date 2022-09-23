Cast for Let the Right One In revival announced

Casting has been revealed for Jack Thorne's stage adaptation of the Swedish novel and film by Jon Ajvide Lindqvist, Let the Right One In.

Revived in a new production by the Royal Exchange Manchester's co-artistic director Bryony Shanahan, the show follows a young teenager who befriends a feral vampire.

Leading the show will be Pete MacHale (Dear Elizabeth) as Oskar and Rhian Blundell (Vampire Academy) as Eli, both of whom make their Royal Exchange debuts.

Also set to appear are Anthony Aje, Daon Broni, Darren Kuppan, Stefan Race, Mercè Ribot, Kyle Rowe, and Andrew Sheridan.

Running from 22 October to 19 November, the show's creative team features designer Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting designer Joshua Pharo, sound designer Pete Malkin, movement director Yandas Ndlovu and casting director Lotte Hines.

The creative team also includes three placements supported by The Hodgkiss Collective: assistant director Savannah Acquah, design placement Amy Lowcock and lighting design placement Grace Bastayan.