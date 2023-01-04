Cast for 2023 Mamma Mia! tour announced

Casting has been announced for the UK and international tour of Mamma Mia!.

The show will play dates across 2023, including a week of open-air performances at Scarborough Open Air Theatre with stops including Wolverhampton, Manchester, Cardiff, Blackpool, Leeds, Peterborough, Portsmouth and Truro.

Set to appear will be Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie/Alternate Donna Sheridan), Sarah Earnshaw (Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Neal Craig (Harry Bright), Phil Corbitt (Bill Austin), Jess Michelmore (Sophie Sheridan), Christopher Foley (Sky), Tanisha Butterfield (Ali), Freya Humberstone (Lisa), Jaden Oshenye (Pepper), Archie Flynn (Eddie) and Andrew Bateup (Father Alexander) leading the cast.

Further casting includes Clàudia Bahrani, Alice Baker, Peter Camilleri, Henryk Firth, Andrew Gallo, Claire Greenway, Ashleigh Harvey, Ashleigh Jones, Matt Kennedy, Robert Knight, Grace May, Hollie Nelson, Ashley Rowe, Nathen Scott, Marissa Sims and Lucy Walsham.

The iconic show, about the world's most musical (and awkward) family reunion, has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

It is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.