Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić in rehearsals for Two Ladies at Bridge Theatre

The previously announced cast for Nancy Harris' new play Two Ladies began rehearsals this week.

Zoë Wanamaker and Zrinka Cvitešić are joined by Lorna Brown, Raghad Chaar and Yoli Fuller, under the direction of Bridge Theatre co-founder Nicholas Hytner. Set and costume designs are by Anna Fleischle, with lighting by Johanna Town, sound by George Dennis and music by Grant Olding.

Two Ladies revolves around the first ladies of France and America, stuck in a room together as their husbands clash over an international crisis.

The show plays a 6-week limited run from 14 September to 26 October.