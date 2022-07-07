Young Vic's The Collaboration, starring Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, secures Broadway transfer

Manhattan Theatre Club and the Young Vic Theatre will present the Broadway premiere of Anthony McCarten's The Collaboration, beginning preview performances on 29 November, ahead of a 20 December official opening at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre.

Kwame Kwei-Armah will direct the drama, which stars Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol. The two actors starred in the Young Vic world premiere production in the same roles earlier this yesr.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?

Additional cast and creative team members are still to be announced.

You can watch Bettany and Pope discuss the play in our opening night video below: