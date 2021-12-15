Young Vic names Lucy Davies as new executive director

Today the Young Vic has announced Lucy Davies as the theatre's new executive director.

Davies, who will begin the position in late spring 2022, said: "This is an irresistible new journey, new partnership, new work family and new home. The Young Vic is everything that matters – values-led, with a strong sense of purpose, and immense artistic, international and commercial flair. With Kwame, the Young Vic is open and ready for the possibilities and shifts that the years ahead will inspire. I will bring all of my heart, thought, spirit and energy to that adventure."

Working closely with artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah, Davies' duties will involve enhancing the Young Vic's Taking Part and Creators Program, as well as overseeing the company's production slate and its commitment to access and the wider community.

Kwei-Armah commented: "We are truly blessed and honoured to have Lucy join the Young Vic team. She is a person of immense talent and skill, who I have long admired. I am incredibly excited to work alongside her, to benefit from her insight, guidance and brilliance."

Her résumé includes her current tenure as executive director of the Royal Court, where she has been serving since 2013, founding executive producer at National Theatre Wales, head of studio at the National Theatre (in London), executive producer and literary manager (both at the Donmar Warehouse) and assistant director at Kneehigh Theatre. She has also worked extensively in the film industry.

Davies succeeds interim executive director Sarah Nicholson, who has been covering duties since Despina Tsatsas stepped down from the position last month.