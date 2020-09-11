From Adrian Lester to Jude Law or Judi Dench – 50 years of the Young Vic in photos
The venue will be projecting iconic stage images onto its walls from tonight
The Young Vic is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations this week with a special series of images being projected onto the side of its building, as part of an installation created by Duncan McLean.
We take a look at some of the iconic shows but want to reiterate – this is just a taster of what will be displayed by the theatre across the month.
Find out more about the anniversary celebrations here.
For images credited to Donald Cooper – these images are licensed to the Young Vic for free press reproduction in connection with its 50th anniversary until 31st October 2020 after which full copyright reverts to Donald Cooper.
Loading...