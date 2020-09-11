From Adrian Lester to Jude Law or Judi Dench – 50 years of the Young Vic in photos

The Young Vic is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations this week with a special series of images being projected onto the side of its building, as part of an installation created by Duncan McLean.

We take a look at some of the iconic shows but want to reiterate – this is just a taster of what will be displayed by the theatre across the month.

Find out more about the anniversary celebrations here.

Rudolph Walker in Othello (1984)

© Donald Cooper

Helen Mirren in Arthur Miller's Two Way Mirror (1989)

© Donald Cooper/Photostage

Natasha Richardson (Anna Christie) in Anna Christie

© Donald Cooper/Photostage

Judi Dench in The Plough and the Stars (1991)

© Donald Cooper / Photostage

Jude Law in 'Tis a Pity She's a Whore (1999)

© Donald Cooper / Photostage

Adrian Lester as Hamlet (2001)

© Jean-Pierre Muller

Michael Sheen and Benedict Wong in Hamlet (2011)

© Simon Annand

Patrick Stewart in Bingo (2012)

© Catherine Ashmore

The Scottsboro Boys (2013)

© Richard Hubert Smith

Ben Foster and Gillian Anderson in A Streetcar Named Desire (2014)

© Johan Persson

A View from the Bridge (2014)

© Jan Versweyveld

Twelfth Night (2018)

© Johan Persson

Wendell Pierce in Death of a Salesman (2019)

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

For images credited to Donald Cooper – these images are licensed to the Young Vic for free press reproduction in connection with its 50th anniversary until 31st October 2020 after which full copyright reverts to Donald Cooper.