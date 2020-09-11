WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Photos

From Adrian Lester to Jude Law or Judi Dench – 50 years of the Young Vic in photos

The venue will be projecting iconic stage images onto its walls from tonight

Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Alving) and Adrian Dunbar (Oswald Alving) in Ghosts
© Donald Cooper/Photostage

The Young Vic is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations this week with a special series of images being projected onto the side of its building, as part of an installation created by Duncan McLean.

We take a look at some of the iconic shows but want to reiterate – this is just a taster of what will be displayed by the theatre across the month.

Find out more about the anniversary celebrations here.

Rudolph Walker in Othello (1984)
© Donald Cooper
Helen Mirren in Arthur Miller's Two Way Mirror (1989)
© Donald Cooper/Photostage
Natasha Richardson (Anna Christie) in Anna Christie
© Donald Cooper/Photostage
Judi Dench in The Plough and the Stars (1991)
© Donald Cooper / Photostage
Jude Law in 'Tis a Pity She's a Whore (1999)
© Donald Cooper / Photostage
Adrian Lester as Hamlet (2001)
© Jean-Pierre Muller
Michael Sheen and Benedict Wong in Hamlet (2011)
© Simon Annand
Patrick Stewart in Bingo (2012)
© Catherine Ashmore
The Scottsboro Boys (2013)
© Richard Hubert Smith
Ben Foster and Gillian Anderson in A Streetcar Named Desire (2014)
© Johan Persson
A View from the Bridge (2014)
© Jan Versweyveld
Twelfth Night (2018)
© Johan Persson
Wendell Pierce in Death of a Salesman (2019)
© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

For images credited to Donald Cooper – these images are licensed to the Young Vic for free press reproduction in connection with its 50th anniversary until 31st October 2020 after which full copyright reverts to Donald Cooper.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...