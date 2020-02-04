New part of WW2 ordnance found in Soho, closing off the Soho Theatre

Police in Soho have announced a new part of WW2 ordnance has been found in London, closing off Dean Street.

The Soho Theatre has been evacuated, with the venue tweeting "Finger's crossed for tonight's show ‘eh."

Yesterday the Prince Edward Theatre and Sondheim Theatres were both closed due to the discovery of a first bomb – though performances of both Les Mis and Mary Poppins continued as normal. The Soho Theatre was forced to cancel performances yesterday before all potentially explosive material was cleared.