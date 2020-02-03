WW2 bomb found in heart of West End, closing off three theatres

South Soho, adjacent to the Shaftesbury Theatre, has been closed off due to a WW2 bomb discovery.

According to the BBC, there is a cordon in place between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road and Shaftesbury Avenue. Delfont Mackintosh, producers of Les Mis and Mary Poppins has tweeted saying it has "no access to the Prince Edward Theatre or the Sondheim Theatre".

Due to an ongoing situation being dealt with by the emergency services on Dean Street, we currently have no access to the Prince Edward Theatre or Sondheim Theatre. (1/2) — Delfont Mackintosh (@DMTWestEnd) February 3, 2020

Whilst we are hoping that both Mary Poppins and Les Misérables will play their scheduled performances this evening, the situation is ongoing and this may change. We will post on social media as we know more. (2/2) — Delfont Mackintosh (@DMTWestEnd) February 3, 2020

The company hopes to be able to return to its premises and for all scheduled performances this evening to go ahead as usual, but will tweet as soon as more is known. The Soho Theatre has also been closed due to the bomb discovery and has cancelled all of its shows for the evening.