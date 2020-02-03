WhatsOnStage Logo
WW2 bomb found in heart of West End, closing off three theatres

Half of Soho has been cordoned off with some shows hoping to go ahead as usual while others have been cancelled

South Soho, adjacent to the Shaftesbury Theatre, has been closed off due to a WW2 bomb discovery.

According to the BBC, there is a cordon in place between Oxford Street, Charing Cross Road and Shaftesbury Avenue. Delfont Mackintosh, producers of Les Mis and Mary Poppins has tweeted saying it has "no access to the Prince Edward Theatre or the Sondheim Theatre".

The company hopes to be able to return to its premises and for all scheduled performances this evening to go ahead as usual, but will tweet as soon as more is known. The Soho Theatre has also been closed due to the bomb discovery and has cancelled all of its shows for the evening.

