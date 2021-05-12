New 1200-seat theatre to open in Woolwich in September

Woolwich Works, the major arts space in the east of London, will open its doors in September.

Boasting a 1200-seat performance space, an external courtyard, a variety of studio spaces and hire spaces for private events, the venue has been made out of five listed buildings on the Royal Arsenal.

The space was originally meant to open its doors in 2020 but has been pushed back by the pandemic. James Heaton, Woolwich Works Chief executive, comments: "The past year has been painful. Hardship, loss, and suffering are not the things that should be uniting people. That is the job of music, theatre, dance, circus, cabaret, and comedy – and now, finally, shows are coming back. I'm excited that our stunning new venue will play a part in supporting artists to get back on stage, and bringing audiences back together to once again share the unique experience of live performance."

The space will host music, theatre, dance, spoken word, comedy, exhibitions, food and drink, and more, with the first show set to be created ahead of the official opening date courtesy of resident artists Protein.

Arts companies making their home in the space include Punchdrunk, Chineke! Orchestra (Europe's first majority black and minority ethnic orchestra), as well as National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

The space is currently scheduled to officially welcome the public on Thursday 23 September 2021, though may readjust plans depending on the government's roadmap to reopening.