Witness for the Prosecution London run set to recommence in May

Courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution has set a return date for later this year, once more performing at the County Hall in London.

Based on the Agatha Christie tale of the same name, the show is directed by Lucy Bailey. Producers Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford said: "We cannot wait to bring Witness for the Prosecution back to the magnificent setting of London County Hall and share Agatha Christie's courtroom spectacle with audiences once again.

When the theatres were closed last March we had just celebrated our 1000th performance having played to over 325,000 people over two and a half years. Last year was tough for everyone in the theatre industry. In order to be able to re-open as soon as we can, we are making this announcement now on the assumption that by our first performance government audience restrictions will be lifted and that contingency insurance will be available, either from the insurance market, or from a stop-gap government backed scheme."

Witness for the Prosecution is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow. Casting for the new run is to be revealed.

In a message the production reiterated that the return "will depend on the government allowing a return to fuller, near capacity audiences, and our ability to generate the necessary advance sales prior to opening." It made a further call for the insurance market to aid theatres through cover schemes, ideally backed by government.

The show is now booking performances from 18 May 2021.