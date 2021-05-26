Winnie the Pooh musical heading to Broadway in the autumn

A new musical based on Disney's Winnie the Pooh is heading to Broadway later this year.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from Pooh creator A.A. Milne, and will reportedly incorporate life-size puppetry.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is being developed by Jonathan Rockefeller, best known for The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Paddington Gets in a Jam.

The production will open at Theatre Row on 21 October and is presented in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Read more at TheaterMania