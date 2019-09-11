Russell T Davies among winners of the 2019 h100 awards

h Club (Formerly The Hospital Club) announced the winners of the 2019 h100 Awards last night.

Guests included Russell T Davies, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Toby Marlow at the awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Masud Milas with a keynote from writer and author Chidera Eggerue.

Now in their eleventh year, the h100 Awards recognise and celebrate the UK's creative talent across ten different categories, with an Under 30s category – recognising ones to watch across all ten disciplines – and an award from h Club's h Foundation, a charity committed to diversifying creative industries by connecting young people to opportunities.

Loading...

Winner of the television broadcast award, Davies comments: "It's so important that awards like these exist – there was such a diverse audience tonight, full of new voices. We live in a very strange, conservative world where creativity needs to find a way. If you're on the school football team it's seen as marvellous, but to be in the school play is viewed flippantly. That's wrong. Nights like tonight celebrate creativity in all its diversity."





The winners in full:





Theatre and performance

Ben and Max Ringham – composers and sound engineers





Television broadcast

Russell T Davies – screenwriter and producer





Advertising, marketing and PR

Kim Gehrig – director





Architecture and design

Es Devlin – artist and designer





Art and craft

Magdalene Odundo – ceramic artist and curator of The Journey Of Things





Fashion

Amy Powney – creative director of Mother Of Pearl





Film

Faye Ward – film producer





Games

Marie Foulston – curator of videogames, Victoria and Albert Museum





Music

Yvette Griffiths – executive director, Jazz re:freshed





Publishing and writing

Anthony Anaxagorou – poet and founder, Out-Spoken





Under 30s

Hussain Manawar – poet, writer and actor





h foundation

Iranga Tcheko



