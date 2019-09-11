Russell T Davies among winners of the 2019 h100 awards
The ceremony was held at the h club to celebrate the UK's creative talent
h Club (Formerly The Hospital Club) announced the winners of the 2019 h100 Awards last night.
Guests included Russell T Davies, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and Toby Marlow at the awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Masud Milas with a keynote from writer and author Chidera Eggerue.
Now in their eleventh year, the h100 Awards recognise and celebrate the UK's creative talent across ten different categories, with an Under 30s category – recognising ones to watch across all ten disciplines – and an award from h Club's h Foundation, a charity committed to diversifying creative industries by connecting young people to opportunities.
Winner of the television broadcast award, Davies comments: "It's so important that awards like these exist – there was such a diverse audience tonight, full of new voices. We live in a very strange, conservative world where creativity needs to find a way. If you're on the school football team it's seen as marvellous, but to be in the school play is viewed flippantly. That's wrong. Nights like tonight celebrate creativity in all its diversity."
The winners in full:
Theatre and performance
Ben and Max Ringham – composers and sound engineers
Television broadcast
Russell T Davies – screenwriter and producer
Advertising, marketing and PR
Kim Gehrig – director
Architecture and design
Es Devlin – artist and designer
Art and craft
Magdalene Odundo – ceramic artist and curator of The Journey Of Things
Fashion
Amy Powney – creative director of Mother Of Pearl
Film
Faye Ward – film producer
Games
Marie Foulston – curator of videogames, Victoria and Albert Museum
Music
Yvette Griffiths – executive director, Jazz re:freshed
Publishing and writing
Anthony Anaxagorou – poet and founder, Out-Spoken
Under 30s
Hussain Manawar – poet, writer and actor
h foundation
Iranga Tcheko