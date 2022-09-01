Wicked welcomes its 11 millionth audience member

There'll be a celebration throughout Oz – as Wicked welcomed its 11 millionth audience member to the West End!

At yesterday's matinee, Olivia Gosling was named as the landmark punter. Gosling had been watching the matinee performance with her father Steve for her 15th birthday, and was invited into the stage to celebrate and take photos.

The show, playing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, is currently led by Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard, for a limited engagement), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda).

Also in the cast are Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener. The full cast may be subject to change from 7 March 2023.