Wicked releases first look at new cast including Lucie Jones as Elphaba

New cast portraits have been released for Wicked ahead of its new company beginning performances next month.

From 1 February, the full cast will feature Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

The West End production is currently booking to Sunday 27 November 2022.

See the full gallery here: