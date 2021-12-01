Wicked movie launches casting search for Nessarose

The Wicked movie really seems to be gathering pace!

Not only has the production finally set rehearsals for summer 2022 (in the UK no less), it has also launched an open casting search for the role of Nessarose, according to posts by casting agency The Telsey Office.

A character who uses a wheelchair in Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's musical, the film, directed by In the Heights' Jon M Chu, is looking to cast authentically, stating it is searching for "actors who are wheelchair users (ambulatory and non-ambulatory) are strongly encouraged to submit for the role".

The film is looking for a "female, 18-30" performer of any ethnicity. Anyone interested should email [email protected] with an unlisted YouTube link including a video where the individual should describe themselves and their passions.

The multi-award-winning show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Now in its 15th year in the West End, Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.

It recently unveiled new leads for its West End production – which is playing now.