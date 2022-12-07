Wicked movie announces Boq casting

Further casting has been unveiled for the upcoming two-part Wicked movie.

Already announced in the movies are Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey playing Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero, with the big screen versions of the stage shows directed by In the Heights' Jon M Chu.

Set to join them will be Broadway regular Ethan Slater (SpongeBob the Musical), taking on the adorable role of Boq.

Wicked continues in the West End, so if you want a "Defying Gravity" fix, it may be quicker to see it there – the two-part films are set for release in 2024 and 2025. A new tour is also set to kick off next Christmas.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.