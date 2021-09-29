Wicked celebrates its 15th birthday: in photos

Wicked has hit the 15-year mark!

The iconic show, which has played at the Apollo Victoria since 2006, celebrated with a special party last night. The evening also saw writer Stephen Schwartz join the company for a curtain call.

With music and lyrics by Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Sophie Evans, Stephen Schwartz and Laura Pick

Also in the show are Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie (maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood –Standby for Glinda), Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman ( maternity cover for Maggie Lynne), Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas (maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer), Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

Design is by Eugene Lee, with lighting by Kenneth Postner, projection by Elaine J McCarthy, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, make-up by Joe Dulude II, costume by Susan Hilferty, sound by Tony Meola and orchestrations by William David Brohn. Musical direction is by Ron Crocker, with UK casting by Jim Arnold.

Nick McLean and Stephen Schwartz

Simeon Truby

Clive Carter and daughter

Producer Michael McCabe

Annalene Beechey

Harriet Thorpe

Idriss Kargbo

Adam Garcia

Stephen Schwartz

Nick McLean and Carina Gillespie

Alistair Brammer

Stephen Schwartz

