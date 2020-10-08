Whoopi Goldberg: 'We're working diligently' on a third Sister Act film

Whoopi Goldberg revealed news Sister Act fans had long been pining for – plans for a third film in the hit franchise.

Speaking to James Corden last night, Goldberg said that "For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it. So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Before another big-screen adaptation however, Goldberg will star alongside Jennifer Saunders in the London production of the show, which features a re-jigged role of Deloris (Goldberg) to alter character ages. The piece will run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith next summer.

Goldberg is a big fan of the franchise, which she described to Corden as: "fun and feel good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

You can watch her interview with Corden below (the discussion around Sister Act begins later on in the video).

Rumblings around Sister Act 3 have been ongoing for a while – back in 2018 Variety reported that the piece may be destined for Disney Plus with Star showrunner Karin Gist on board.