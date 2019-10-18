White Christmas in the West End: Watch as the cast begin rehearsals at the Dominion Theatre

The cast of the West End transfer of Curve's production of White Christmas have started rehearsals ahead of opening next month.

Directed by the Leicester venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster, the musical will run at the Dominion Theatre from 15 November to 4 January, with Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard) and Dan Burton (Gypsy) reprising their roles as Bob Wallace and Phil Davis respectively.

Michael Brandon will play General Henry Waverly, Brenda Edwards Martha Watson, Danielle Hope Betty Haynes and Clare Halse Judy Haynes.

The rest of the cast includes Stephane Anelli, Delycia Belgrave, Sophie Camble, Matthew Caputo, Jordan Crouch, Aimee Hodnett, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Jo Morris, Oliver Ramsdale, Erin Rushidi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sion Tudor Owen, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sasha Walters, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Jack Wilcox, Anna Woodside and Freya Yates.

The show has choreography by Stephen Mear with set design by Michael Taylor and costume design by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

The 2000 musical, with book by David Ives and Paul Blake, is based on the 1954 film of the same name and features the iconic Irving Berlin song "White Christmas". It tells of two veterans who form a showbiz duo in the wake of the Second World War.