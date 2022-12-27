Where are the Dorothys from Over The Rainbow now?

The recent announcement of ITV's forthcoming talent search competition, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, had us looking into the stars that had their start in TV casting shows.

Last week we reported on the Nancy hopefuls (including Jessie Buckley, Samantha Barks and winner, Jodie Prenger) on I'd Do Anything.

Now is the time of the Dorothys! Over The Rainbow - another collaboration between the BBC and Andrew Lloyd Webber - saw musical theatre hopefuls compete for the part of Dorothy Gale in Lloyd Webber's 2011 stage production of The Wizard of Oz. There was also a contest to find a canine to play Toto!

Our feature also coincides with the return of the musical, set to play next summer at the London Palladium following a successful festive season at Curve in Leicester.

Danielle Hope won the series and went on to play Dorothy at the London Palladium. But, what did she and her co-stars do next?

See how many familiar spaces you can spot in our video...