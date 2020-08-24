West Side Story, Six and Girl from the North Country not eligible for this year's Tony Awards

A new cut-off date for this year's Tony Awards has been revealed, meaning that a couple of productions that had officially opened will not be competing in 2020.

According to the new rules, shows will have had to have opened by 19 February 2020 to be able to compete in this year's ceremony, which will take place this autumn online.

That means the new Ivo van Hove revival of West Side Story (opening on 20 February) and the New York production of Girl from the North Country (which started life at the Old Vic in London), which opened on 5 March, are now both out of the running. This may have been due to the number of Tony Award panel voters who were able to see these shows during their runs.

Furthermore, the Broadway production of Six, which was forced to shut down mere hours before its opening night, will not be eligible this year, nor will the Broadway transfer of the Marianne Elliott gender-switched version of Sondheim's Company. Some critics that saw Six during press previews decided to go ahead and publish their write-ups regardless.

Shows that will be eligible include Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (as well as its leading lady Adrienne Warren) plus the big blockbuster show Moulin Rouge! (expected to open in the West End in autumn 2020).

In total, 16 productions that were expected to open before the original cut-off point (23 April), will now not take part.