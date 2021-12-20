West Side Story musical sequel commissioned

A stage sequel to West Side Story has been commissioned in the US.

Planned by Long Wharf Theatre, the piece will pick up where the original West Side Story ends (with, spoilers, half of tragic couple Tony dying). It will be titled, simply, Maria, according to the news release in Forbes.

Steven Sapp is writing the musical alongside his wife, Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, with the plan to ground the show in Maria's Puerto Rican origins and hometown. As Ruiz-Sapp remarks: "the dream of every Puerto Rican is to go back to the island".

The new piece aims to remedy the fact that, even though West Side has popularity all over the world, it is a tale about Puerto Rico not told by Puerto Ricans.

Further plans for Maria are to be revealed – we're sure it'll reach the UK at some point!

The film version of West Side Story is in cinemas now, with a cast led by Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose. You can read our review here.