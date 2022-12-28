West End vs Broadway: The Lion King – Two Mufasas are roaring with pride

2022 has marked a momentous year for the musical phenomenon that is The Lion King. The New York production – the third longest-running show in Broadway history after The Phantom of the Opera and Chicago – celebrated its 25th anniversary last month!

To commemorate this milestone achievement, we decided to dedicate a special edition of our "West End vs Broadway" series to the Disney favourite and reached out to two veterans, who are longtime members of The Lion King family, portraying the mighty Mufasa.

London's Shaun Escoffery and New York's L Steven Taylor sat down together for WhatsOnStage and our sister site TheaterMania to ask each other three burning questions and look back on their years ruling the Pridelands.









